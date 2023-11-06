Wasim Akram Slams Hasan Raza for 'Indian Bowlers Given Different Balls' Claim

To emphasize his point, Akram described how the balls are chosen prior to any match. According to the veteran, the balls that will be used are entirely up to the umpires and the match referee.

In the presence of the officials, each team is given the opportunity to select two balls from a set of twelve.



“The on-field umpire will keep the first ball on their right and the second one on left. Then they take the remaining balls to the dressing room while being accompanied by a lot of people. I don’t know who comes up with such a conspiracy theory,” Akram revealed.