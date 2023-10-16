ICC World Cup 2023: Forged in Fire – Tales From Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Childhood

Now, the ‘Bitter’ of Bittersweet

Back home, in the Afghan city of Khost, Hedayatullah found himself engulfed by a wave of bittersweet emotions.

Now, about the former – that is – the ‘bitter’ part.

As we prepare to call curtains to the conversation, Gurbaz’s childhood friend says “My only regret is that he hasn’t spoken with us in a while.”

“Why so?”

“Maybe, because he lives a great life now and has forgotten about the old times. He does not live in Khost anymore. Comes once in a while – he was here a few months ago. These days, he stays in Kabul and the UAE.”

“But that did not stop the people of Khost from celebrating his remarkable knock against England, did it?”

“Absolutely not. We celebrated like anything, just that we could not celebrate together. In rural areas of Afghanistan like ours, there’s a night curfew. We aren’t allowed to leave our homes after 10pm.”