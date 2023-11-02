ICC World Cup 2023: India Confirm Semis Berth, Skittle Sri Lanka in the Process

Smokin’ Hot Shami & Siraj

As it turned out, India would have been on the victorious side even if they had scored only 57 instead of 357, for all that the eleven batters of Sri Lanka could manage was a mere 55.

The procession of wickets, which was a spectacular one at that, started in the very first delivery when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Pathum Nissanka leg before wicket.

By the next over, the Sri Lankan fans might have had déjà vu of the Asia Cup final, for Mohammed Siraj was seen at his best again, getting the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the same over.

His second over saw him breaking – quite literally – the stumps of Kusal Mendis.