ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Glenn Maxwell Made With His 201* vs Afghanistan

With his scintillating unbeaten knock of 201 off 128 balls, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scripted multiple records to his name. Thanks to Maxwell smashing 21 boundaries and 10 maximums and skipper Cummins scoring 202 runs off 170 balls for the unfinished eighth wicket partnership, Australia scored 293/7 in 46.5 overs and pulled an unlikely three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat, chasing Afghanistan's score of 291/5 in 50 overs.

Here are all the records the Aussie shattered in the process: