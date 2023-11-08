ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Glenn Maxwell Made With His 201* vs Afghanistan

With his scintillating unbeaten knock of 201 off 128 balls, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scripted multiple records to his name. Thanks to Maxwell smashing 21 boundaries and 10 maximums and skipper Cummins scoring 202 runs off 170 balls for the unfinished eighth wicket partnership, Australia scored 293/7 in 46.5 overs and pulled an unlikely three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat, chasing Afghanistan's score of 291/5 in 50 overs.
Here are all the records the Aussie shattered in the process:
Glenn Maxwell's 201* is the highest ever for Australia in the men's format, the highest ever for a non-opener, and the highest in an ODI run-chase. In addition, it was the third double century in World Cup history and the eleventh in ODIs. At the 1983 World Cup in Tunbridge Wells, against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev's 175* was the highest score from a player ranked No. 6 or lower in ODIs.
Highest Individual Scores in World Cups
237* - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs WI, Wellington, 2015
215 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs ZIM, Canberra, 2015
201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023
188* - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs UAE, Rawalpindi, 1996
183 - Sourav Ganguly (IND) vs SL, Taunton, 1999
Highest Score for a Non-Opener in ODIs
201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC
194* - Charles Coventry (ZIM) vs BAN, Bulawayo, 2009
189* - Viv Richards (WI) vs ENG, Manchester, 1984
185 - Faf du Plessis (SA) vs SL, Cape Town, 2017
What Are You, Glenn Maxwell?
Highest Individual Scores for Australia in Men's ODIs
201* - Glenn Maxwell vs AFG , Mumbai WS, 2023 WC
185* - Shane Watson vs BAN, Mirpur, 2011
181* - Matthew Hayden vs NZ, Hamilton, 2007
179 - David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017
178 - David Warner vs AFG, Perth, 2015 WC
Highest Individual Scores in an ODI Run-Chase
201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC
193 - Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs SA, Johannesburg, 2021
185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2011
183* - MS Dhoni (IND) vs SL, Jaipur, 2005
183 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs PAK, Mirpur, 2012
Highest Score While Chasing in an ODI World Cup Match
201* - Glenn Maxwell
152* - Devon Conway
139* - Lahiru Thirimanne
134* - Stephen Fleming
131* - Mohammad Rizwan
Maxwell's double hundred, which he completed in 128 balls, was the second fastest in the format, only surpassed by Ishan Kishan's 126-ball score against Bangladesh in Chattogram last year.
Fastest Double Hundreds in ODIs (By Balls Taken)
126 - Ishan Kishan (IND) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2022
128 - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023
138 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs ZIM, Canberra, 2015
With ten sixes in the game, Maxwell now has 33 World Cup career sixes, making him the third-most-successful player in history.
Most Sixes in a World Cup
45 - Rohit Sharma
49 - Chris Gayle
Maxwell on Tuesday also became the batter with second-most boundaries in an ODI world cup innings.
Most Fours in an ODI World Cup Innings
24 - Martin Guptill
21 - Glenn Maxwell
21 - Stephen Fleming
19 - David Warner
19 - Herschelle Gibbs
The partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, which added 202* runs, is the highest for a 7th wicket or less in ODI history. It surpasses the 177 runs that Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid added against New Zealand in Birmingham in 2015. The unbeaten 138-run partnership between South Africa's Justin Kemp and Andrew Hall against India in Cape Town in 2006 was the previous highest for the eighth wicket or less in One-Day Internationals.
Biggest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in ODIs
202 - Glenn Maxwell & Pat Cummins
138 - Justin Kemp & Andrew Hall
119 - Paul Reiffel & Shane Warne
117 - Dave Houghton & Eddo Brandes
115 - Elton Chigumbura & Gary Brent
