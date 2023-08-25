Indian 3000m steeplechaser, Parul Chaudhary qualified for the final round of the event at the World Athletics Championships 2023, which is being held at Budapest in Hungary. With this, Parul also became only the second female athlete from India to qualify for the final round of a track and field event at the World Athletics Championships.
Parul recorded her personal best timing of 9:24.29 and finished fifth in the Heat 2, securing her place in the final round. The first five athletes from all the heats will be participating in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 27 August.
Earlier in May, Parul had recorded a personal best timing of 9:29.51 in the United States of America. She also won a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase event and a silver medal in the 5000m event at the Asian Athletics Championships
Prior to Parul, it was Lalita Babar who had qualified for the final of the 3000m steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championships. The National record in the event is still credited to her name when she recorded a timing of 9:19.76. She finished eighth in the final of the tournament in 2015.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)