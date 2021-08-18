Not Scared of a Little Bit of a Fight, Says England Coach Chris Silverwood

India and England's Test encounter at the Lord's ended in a dramatic fashion, with the visitors running away with a 151-run win. Apart from some good cricket, the match also had a lot of verbal volleys between the two sides.

To this, England head coach Chris Silverwood said that they are not "scared of a fight" and they would "push India back" if they try to push them.

"The one thing we're not scared of is a little bit of a fight," Silverwood said. "They push us, we push back, to me it creates great Test cricket. We're disappointed with the result, but what a Test match to watch. There has been a little bit of fire in there, emotion from two sets of proud players representing their country. I think it's great, the guys are getting stuck into this fight and I am enjoying it."