Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Caught Breaking Into Women’s Hostel at NIS Patiala

"Yes, he has been sent back from the national camp. He has been sent back to his parent body and is currently at the Army Institute of Sports (AIS)," Sahadev Yadav, president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), told IANS over the phone on Saturday. Sheuli hails from West Bengal and initial reports suggested that he has been sent back to his hometown near Kolkata.

Yadav said no further action would be taken against the weightlifter by the federation or SAI as of now. It looks clear that the federation and SAI are waiting for a full investigation into the matter before taking a final decision.

In NIS Patiala, the men's and women's hostels are separate. Currently, sportspersons from different sports are stationed there to attend their respective national camps in the Olympic year. The incident has caused a major storm in the NIS campus and the officials have launched a full-fledged investigation into the matter.