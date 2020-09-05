Srikanth, Sreejesh, Nikhat, Vikas & Aditi Celebrate Teacher’s Day
Watch what Indian sports stars had to say about their mentors and gurus on Teacher’s Day.
On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, sportspersons from across the country and across disciplines wished their mentors.
From Kidambi Srinkanth who wished Pullela Gopichand and all the other coaches at the academy in Hyderabad to Aditi Chauhan who celebrated everyone who shared their knowledge and experience with her, to Vikas Krishan who thanked his mother – his first teacher – all sportspersons made sure to make the day a special one for the people who had helped them in their careers.
Known for his exploits at the goalpost, P R Sreejesh recalled how his teacher's words at the GV Raja Sports School, when he was younger, helped him develop his mind to only focus on things he has control over.
He said, "In my early days at the GV Raja Sports School, I would cry during almost all sessions and always wore a dull look in classes because I missed home and my family terribly."
“My teacher, who had noticed this, called me and said, be patient, you can go home in three months for Onam and be with your family but until then focus on your abilities, your classes and sport. Don’t think of the issues that you can’t control,” Sreejesh said.
“Those words stayed with me forever and now in 2020, it applies more so than ever where a lot of things are not in our control and the best thing to do is to just focus on what we can. That was the best advice I ever received from my teacher," he added.
Kidambi Srikanth, who has trained at the Gopichand academy throughout his career, thanked his mentor and all the other coaches who had helped him along the way.
“I would like to thank Gopi sir and all the other coaches at the academy who have helped me achieve whatever I have achieved in my career. They have been very supportive and they always took good care of me and I’m very thankful to all of them,” he said.
Aditi Chauhan, the Indian women’s football team’s goal-keeper, said “I consider everyone who shares their knowledge and experience with others as a teacher. On this special day, I want to thank everyone who has been part of my life. Thank you for being such great role models for me to follow and learn from.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.