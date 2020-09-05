Srikanth, Sreejesh, Nikhat, Vikas & Aditi Celebrate Teacher’s Day

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, sportspersons from across the country and across disciplines wished their mentors.

From Kidambi Srinkanth who wished Pullela Gopichand and all the other coaches at the academy in Hyderabad to Aditi Chauhan who celebrated everyone who shared their knowledge and experience with her, to Vikas Krishan who thanked his mother – his first teacher – all sportspersons made sure to make the day a special one for the people who had helped them in their careers.

Known for his exploits at the goalpost, P R Sreejesh recalled how his teacher's words at the GV Raja Sports School, when he was younger, helped him develop his mind to only focus on things he has control over.

He said, "In my early days at the GV Raja Sports School, I would cry during almost all sessions and always wore a dull look in classes because I missed home and my family terribly."