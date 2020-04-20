You’re Provoking People: Jwala Gutta Slams Babita’s Jamaat Remark

Following her comments on social media, Babita was trolled heavily and the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist released a video response, saying she wasn't going to stop speaking her mind despite the threats she had been receiving.

"In the recent past, I posted some tweets after which many people sent me wrong messages over Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Twitter and abused me, while some people threatened me over phone," she said in the video.

Phogat she that she was not actor Zaira Wasim, and that she would not feel scared and sit at home.

"I want to tell all these people... I am not Zaira Wasim, that I will feel scared by your threats and sit at home. Your threats will not scare me. I am Babita Phogat and have always fought for my country. I will continue to do so and speak for my nation," she said in a video posted to her Twitter account.

Wasim, the 20-year-old Srinagar-born National Award winning actress, had announced her decision to quit acting on social media in June last year, saying it interfered with her faith and religion.