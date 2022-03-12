Two-Time Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar is Tihar Jail's Fitness Coach
India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is coaching inmates at the Tihar Jail for wrestling and giving them tips to keep fit. The ace wrestler is lodged in Tihar for his alleged role in the Chhatrasal murder case, where wrestler Sagar Dhankar was beaten to death.
Director General of Prisons said Sushil has been giving coaching to the prisoners who were interested in learning from him.
“We have allowed Sushil Kumar to give fitness and wrestling coaching to those prisoners who are interested, 6-7 prisoners are receiving coaching from him," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
There are a total of 17 accused in the alleged murder case, according to the police.
In September 2021, before the third wave of COVID-19 hit the national capital, the Delhi Prisons Department had started an initiative to impart professional training to inmates of Tihar Jail in various sports.
Under the initiative, sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of its CSR project, the inmates were being trained in six sports -- kho-kho, volleyball, badminton, basketball, chess and carrom.
The decorated wrestler had been arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on 23 May last year from the outskirts of the national capital in the Chhatrasal Stadium case.
The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused for murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery and rioting among others charges.
(With Inputs from PTI)
