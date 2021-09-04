TTFI Questions Manika Batra's Timing of Allegations Against National Coach

Banerjee said that national coach Roy has still been asked to respond to Manika's allegations and he will send his reply by Monday.



Banerjee said that the TTFI had always kept the interest of its players ahead of everything else and that is why when Manika came to him seeking permission to take her personal coach (Sanmay Paranjape) along to Tokyo, we immediately cleared it. Ditto for G Sathiyan. "If players feel they can perform better by taking their personal coaches along, why should we object," added Banerjee.



"However in Tokyo, the Games Organisers only gave 'P' accreditation to personal coaches from all participating countries, no exceptions made. Personal coaches were not given access to FOP (field of play)". No exceptions were made for any country, so how could Manika get her personal coach inside the FOP," questioned Banerjee.



"Just before her opening-round match, Manika started putting pressure (on us) that she wanted her personal coach in the FOP. How could we ensure that when it was not allowed by the Games Organisers. She then refused the help of national coach Roy, which really set a bad precedent," said Banerjee.



"On her return from Tokyo, we served her a show-cause notice, and in response she has levelled these charges against national coach Roy," said Banerjee.



Banerjee questioned Manika's logics behind waiting for five months to allege that national coach Roy had pressurised her to concede her match to his student during the Olympic qualification tournament in March.



"Why was she silent for so long? She has levelled these charges only when we served a show-cause notice to her last month (for indiscipline). Why didn't she bring it to our notice in March? What was stopping her then?" added Banerjee.

