BCCI Announce India’s Domestic Season For 2022-23
BCCI announces India's Domestic Season; will have more than 1500 matches.
The schedule for India's domestic season for 2022–23 was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday. The season, which will start in the first week of September 2022 and end in mid March 2023, will have more than 1500 matches.
The season will officially begin with the renowned Duleep Trophy, with the Irani Cup also making a comeback this season. Six zones (North, South, Central, West, East, and Northeast) will compete against one another in a knockout format for the Duleep Trophy from September 8 to September 25.
The two multi-day tournaments will be followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two white-ball tournaments will be contested between 38 teams split into three groups of 8 teams and two groups comprising 7 teams.
The Plate Group will include six teams and fifteen league matches. The top four teams will advance directly to the semifinals, while the bottom two teams will compete for fifth and sixth place.
League games for both the Elite Group and Plate Group will begin on December 13th, with the Elite Group's season ending on February 20th and the Plate League's on January 29th.
The Senior Women's T20 Trophy, which begins on October 11 and runs through November 5, is the first event on the women's calendar because the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is slated to take place in South Africa in February 2023. The Senior Women's Interzonal T20 and T20 Challenger will come next. Senior Women's will thereafter switch to the 50-over format.
This season, the Senior Women's Interzonal T20 and one-day competitions have both been reinstated. The Board will hold a U-16 women's tournament for the first time in one day. The competition will give the women early exposure to competitive cricket and facilitate their transition to the U-19 level.
The first-ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in January, hence the dates for the women's U19 T20 Trophy and women's U19 T20 Challenger have been moved up to 1 October through 7 November.
