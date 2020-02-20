Sania Loses in Women’s Doubles Second Round in Dubai

Sania Mirza's campaign at the Dubai Open came to an end on Wednesday after she and her French partner Caroline Garcia lost 2-6, 4-6 in the second round against fifth seeds Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic.

Earlier, Sania and Garcia had advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win over Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik on Tuesday.