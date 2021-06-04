Russian Player Detained for Fixing Links at French Open: Report
Sizikova & Alexandrova played their first round match against Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders, losing 6-1, 6-1.
The Paris police have detained Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova over suspected match fixing at the French Open last year.
According to a report in AFP, the Russian has been detained over links to a doubles match last year.
Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women's doubles rankings and was detained on Thursday after a match at this year’s tournament at Roland Garros as part of an investigation into possible corruption and fraud, the source in the Paris prosecutor's office said.
Sizikova and partner Ekaterina Alexandrova played their first round doubles match against Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders but lost 6-1, 6-1.
According to Le Parisien, she was taken into custody in the premises of the Central Service for Races and Games of the judicial police following an eventful arrest.
Security guards reportedly tried to stop the arrest of Sizikova as she was coming out of her massage session after the loss.
(More to follow)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.