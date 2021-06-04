Russian Player Detained for Fixing Links at French Open: Report

Sizikova and partner Ekaterina Alexandrova played their first round doubles match against Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders but lost 6-1, 6-1.

According to Le Parisien, she was taken into custody in the premises of the Central Service for Races and Games of the judicial police following an eventful arrest.

Security guards reportedly tried to stop the arrest of Sizikova as she was coming out of her massage session after the loss.

