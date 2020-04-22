Federer Raises Prospect of Merging Men’s and Women’s Tours

Roger Federer raised the prospect of merging the governing bodies that oversee the men's and women's professional tennis tours on Wednesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion began a string of posts on Twitter by saying the shutdown of tennis because of the coronavirus outbreak has given the sport an ideal opportunity to assess its future.

"Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?" Federer wrote, sparking an initial flurry of replies on the social media platform.