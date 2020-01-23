Red Dust, Rain Hit Weather-Plagued Australian Open

Some of the so-called true blue courts at the Australian Open were coated in red after a rain front that lashed Melbourne overnight pushed through a dust storm from the northwest and left its mark on the city and the tournament.

Crazy weather has plagued the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and caused yet more disruptions on Day 4, when two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza had to wait for the roof to be closed on Rod Laver Arena before completing her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 second-round win over Ajla Tomljanovic.