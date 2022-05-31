Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022: Time & Live Streaming in India

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is all set to play Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic in the Quarter finals of French Open 2022 men's singles. The France-based tournament is one of the major tennis event across the world. It is also popularly known as Roland-Garros, and is played on Clay court.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 31 May (as per IST Wednesday, 01 June 2022).