Australian Open: India’s Prajnesh Crashes Out of Single’s Draw

India's top ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to play against world no.2 Novak Djokovic as he crashed out in the men's singles opening round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, lost in straight sets 6-4 6-2 7-5 against Japanese wild card Tatsuma Ito, ranked 22 places below the Indian, in a rescheduled first round tie that lasted for two hours and one minute.