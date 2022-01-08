Novak Djokovic's Australian Visa Row: From Lawyers to Family - Who Said What

What Have Other Players Said?

One of the most prominent statements on the Djokovic matter came from his competitor Rafael Nadal, who himself has only recently recovered from COVID-19 before heading to the Australian Open. Nadal said that Djokovic had made a decision but the consequences had to be accepted.

“Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he made his own decision," Nadal told the media.

“I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences."

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has said that given the situation, he would definitely want to avoid playing Djokovic if he eventually turned up at the Australian Open. He also said that Australia's treatment of the world number one wasn’t up to the mark and that authorities need to do better.

"Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum's health," he said on social media. "But how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad.

"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."