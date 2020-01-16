Anger Grows Over Smoke Haze Play at Australian Open

Britain's Liam Broady on Thursday, 16 January lashed out at Australian Open officials for insisting qualifying take place this week despite toxic smoke from bushfires, telling fellow players: "We can't let this go."

Air quality in Melbourne was among the worst on the planet on Tuesday and described as "hazardous" by city authorities following months of blazes that have devastated huge swathes of the country.

It was recommended that people and their pets stay indoors, but qualifying for the opening Grand Slam of the year went ahead regardless.