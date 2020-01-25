Ruthless Rafael Nadal Crushes Carreno Busta to Reach Last 16

Top seed Rafael Nadal routed fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for the loss of just seven games on Saturday, 25 January as the world number one revved up his bid for a 20th Grand Slam title.

The 33-year-old was in virtuoso form to charge past the 27th seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in hot sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and make the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for a 13th time.

"My best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt. I'm improving every day, so super-happy,” said Nadal.

"I did well on my serve and hit good forehands down the line, which is a key shot for me," he added.