Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of W&S Semis Over Racial Injustice in US

Rising tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her semi-final clash at the Western and Southern Open to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake and other victims of police brutality.

Number 4 seed Osaka on Wednesday defeated Number 12 Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory to enter the semifinal where she was slated to face Elise Mertens on Thursday afternoon.

“Hello, as many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semi-finals match tomorrow,” Osaka wrote in a statement on her social media accounts. “However, before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” she wrote.