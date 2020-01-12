T20I Squad for Series in NZ: Rohit Sharma Returns, Kohli to Lead

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday, 12 January, returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson.

The five-man selection panel also brought back pacer Mohammed Shami, who like Rohit, was rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Wicket-keeper batsman Samson had played the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune, scoring six runs.

There were no major surprises with most of the players picking themselves.

The five-match T20 series against New Zealand will begin on 24 January in Auckland.