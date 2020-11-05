Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Cake-Faced Celebrating Birthday With RCB

Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper celebrated his birthday and got his face smothered by cake as he turned 32 on 5 November.

In a special video made by the social media team, RCB teammates and its support staff can be seen wishing the charismatic batsman for his birthday, along with heartfelt messages for what’s to come in his life personally and professionally.

Kohli then cut and shared the cake with the actor and his wife Anushka Sharma. However, as is the tradition of celebrating birthdays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli was also made the victim of the cake-faced celebrations. His teammates Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal were the chief contributors.