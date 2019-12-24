Brian Lara Picks the ‘Best of 2019’ and Makes Predictions for 2020

In a World Cup year, one may not find it too hard to look for a ‘top performer’ or a ‘favourite innings’. But, 2019 hasn't been that kind of a year.

The last 12 months have seen the comebacks of Steve Smith and David Warner from suspensions, it saw Rohit Sharma discover almost a supernatural form that translated even to Test cricket, and it’s also the year of The Ashes.

So, when The Quint caught up with Brian Lara on the sidelines of an event for Usha International in New Delhi, the West Indian's picks for the ‘Best of 2019’ were spread across formats and across teams from different continents.