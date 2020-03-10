A Taxi Driver's Son's Journey To Becoming Bengal's Prized Bowler
Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar has been in the news recently for his career best 6 for 61 against the formidable Karnataka team in the Ranji trophy to take his side to a 174-run victory.
However, 26-year-old Mukesh's journey to being a prized bowler for his side has been one wrought with struggles which many few manage to overcome.
'My Father Was A Taxi Driver'
Mukesh's journey began in a small village in Bihar. He lived there with his siblings and uncle, while his parents live in Kolkata.
"My father was a taxi driver. He brought me to Kolkata in 2013. We thought I'd get admitted to a school here and study. I always had problems with studies," chuckles Mukesh while speaking to The Quint.
Mukesh, however, wanted to go back to his village and study there. He'd play there with his friends, which is how he got to playing the sport.
Soon he went back.
After he finished his studies, Mukesh was called back to Kolkata by his father to look for a job.
'Vision 2020'
While in Kolkata, Mukesh used to play at the maidan in front of Victoria Memorial.
One day he was discovered while playing tennis ball cricket by someone associated with the Town Club.
While playing club cricket off and on, Mukesh kept an eye on the Bengal team.
Then in 2014, he got the opportunity to try out for Cricket Association Of Bengal's (CAB) 'Vision 2020' camp which was being conducted by legendary Pakistani bowler Waqar Younus.
While Mukesh didn't impress Younus much, he was taken under the wing of Bengal cricketer Ranadeb Bose.
"After Vision 2020, Rana Sir (Ranadeb Bose) took me to the Secretary of the Town Club and asked them to take me in, feed me and give me two pairs of shoes.Then I told him (Ranadeb) that there are too many people in my house and living there is becoming a problem. So he arranged a living quarter for me in the CAB. He made all the arrangements for me to stay and eat. Whatever I am is because of Rana Sir and CAB."Mukesh Kumar to The Quint
The Ranji Ticket & Foxing Sehwag
Mukesh's consistent performances at the club level got him a spot at the Bengal Ranji team, even without him having played any first-class cricket.
Even then different people pitched to get him playing on the field.
"In 2015-16 when my name came up for the Ranji Trophy, my father was very happy. He then realised that I could do this. He said I could play. I started playing but I didn't have a kit bag. I had shoes from the CAB, but things like kit bag, bat, pad, helmet was gifted to me by Manoj bhaiya (cricketer Manoj Tiwaryi)."Mukesh Kumar to The Quint
He debuted against Haryana in his first Ranji outing and shocked everyone when he took the wicket of Virender Sehwag.
Remembering the day, Mukesh says: "I was sitting in the dressing while we were batting. It was me (Ashok) Dinda Da and Sairaj Sir. We were discussing who would get Sehwag first. I don't know what came into me but I said, "Dinda Da, I'll get him out". He mocked me and said "Yes of course. You're a kid. What will you do?". But I said "No, I'll get him out. You'll see." He said okay."
Soon after lunch, Kumar took Sehwag's wicket and Dinda agreed that he'd lived up to his word.
In that tournament, he also broke the middle finger of his bowling arm. The finger now acts as a deceiver for his bowling action.
The Road Ahead
Mukesh now wants to first play for India A and then ultimately for Team India.
When asked if he has any message for those like him who have a life of struggle but want to play cricket, Mukesh asks them to believe in their hard work.
"Waqar (Younus) sir had told me that he used to come from a very small district from Pakistan. No one knows the name of that district there. But I just worked hard and kept working hard. Didn't focus on what anyone had to say. I thought if that guy could come from there to here then we can too. Those who have stories of struggle like me, I'd just like to say that believe in your hard work and leave the rest to God."Mukesh Kumar to The Quint
