A Taxi Driver's Son's Journey To Becoming Bengal's Prized Bowler

Mukesh's journey began in a small village in Bihar. He lived there with his siblings and uncle, while his parents live in Kolkata.

"My father was a taxi driver. He brought me to Kolkata in 2013. We thought I'd get admitted to a school here and study. I always had problems with studies," chuckles Mukesh while speaking to The Quint.

Mukesh, however, wanted to go back to his village and study there. He'd play there with his friends, which is how he got to playing the sport.

Soon he went back.