Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Good Use Coronavirus Downtime On TikTok

The Indian cricket team were in the middle of their ODI series against South Africa when Government’s coronavirus advisory forced the BCCI to call off the series. Both teams had already arrived in Lucknow when the decision was made and while the Indian team departed for their home cities immediately, the Proteas reached their home country only on Wednesday, 18 March.

With most flight sectors shutting down, the team had to fly first to Kolkata and Dubai before heading to South Africa.

The coronavirus crisis has forced all sports events across the world to come to a standstill. The IPL that was scheduled to start on 29 March has been suspended till 15 April, but the board chief is now indicating that if the league does go on, it will be a truncated one.