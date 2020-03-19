Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Good Use Coronavirus Downtime On TikTok
With the ODI series against South Africa cancelled and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended as of now, Indian cricketers are enjoying some much-needed down time.
While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have kept their social media posts to a minimum, posting mostly about ways to stay safe against the virus, Yuzvendra Chahal is utilising his time at home to connect with his fans on TikTok and do a few skits.
The Indian cricket team were in the middle of their ODI series against South Africa when Government’s coronavirus advisory forced the BCCI to call off the series. Both teams had already arrived in Lucknow when the decision was made and while the Indian team departed for their home cities immediately, the Proteas reached their home country only on Wednesday, 18 March.
With most flight sectors shutting down, the team had to fly first to Kolkata and Dubai before heading to South Africa.
The coronavirus crisis has forced all sports events across the world to come to a standstill. The IPL that was scheduled to start on 29 March has been suspended till 15 April, but the board chief is now indicating that if the league does go on, it will be a truncated one.
