Watch: When Maxwell Turned Firefighter to Stop a Bushfire
Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell had an unusual interruption to his pre-game routine. Maxwell reacted quickly and managed to quell a bushfire with a fire extinguisher before it could cause any more harm.
Dale Steyn, who is Maxwell's team mate at the Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars, put up a video of the incident in his Instagram story, which was later tweeted by the league.
Steyn, who is making his BBL debut after calling time on a stellar Test career in August 2019, reserved high praise for Maxwell after his recent heroics for the Stars. Steyn compared Maxwell's ability to that of his illustrious former South African team mate AB de Villiers.
It's just a nickname that AB's earned because he plays like that, but had AB not been around you could've easily nicknamed someone like Maxi 'Mr 360' because he's got that capability of taking you down in areas you don't want the ball to go," Steyn was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.
