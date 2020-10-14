CSK Win Match, MS Dhoni Wins Praise For Post-Match ‘Masterclass’
MS Dhoni wins hearts after he’s seen sharing tips with young players from the Sunrisers Hyderabad side.
MS Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday night in Dubai to move up to sixth in the league standings.
This was the team’s third win in eight outings this season but the skipper was in high spirits after the match, calling it his team’s most ‘all-round’ performance so far this season.
But, good result or bad, the one sight that has been a regular on the sidelines of IPL matches for the last few seasons, has been Dhoni taking time out to speak to youngsters from the opposition after the game. And Tuesday night was no different.
‘Thala’ was seen speaking to India’s 2020 Under-19 World Cup captain Priyam Garg, breakout Kashmiri cricketer Abdul Samad and even some older players from the SRH outfit - Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem. They all surrounded the recently retired former international cricketer as he shared what looked like handy tips.
A video was posted by IPL’s official twitter handle and fans replied with appreciation for the stalwart’s gesture.
