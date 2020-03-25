Washing Clothes, Cleaning Washroom: Dhawan’s Life During Lockdown

At a time when people have been advised to stay home over the next 21 days during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from all walks of life are taking to social medial to share how they are spending their days.

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a hilarious video, showing how a husband has to tolerate the tantrums of his better-half playing to the tune of Bollywood hit 'Jab se hui hai shaadi'.