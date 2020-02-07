David Warner Trolls Daughter for Loosing Cool While Batting
Australia opener David Warner recently shared a video of his daughter Ivy May throwing her bat to the ground after she failed to make a connection with the ball while batting in the nets.
The left-handed opener constantly post videos and pictures of him enjoying with his three kids and wife. This time around, Warner can be seen bowling to his daughter Ivy May in the nets.
The little girl tried to hit the ball but missed it by a mile. This made her angry and she slammed her bat to the ground and angrily walked off shouting ‘No Spinning’.
Warner used a very funny caption to describe the whole incident on his instagram post. He wrote, “It’s fair to say Ivy needs to listen and control her emotions. What would dad know.”
Few months back, Warner posted a video of his daughter batting in the backyard of their house.
In a video posted by Warner, the Australian left-hander's daughter Ivy Mae can be seen batting and saying "I'm Virat Kohli".
Kohli replied to this post saying, “Hahaha Good one mate. I see an Indian fan at home in Australia. She’s too cute. God bless the whole family”.
