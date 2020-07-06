Conflict of Interest Complained Filed Against Virat Kohli
A conflict of interest complaint has been filed against Virat Kohli.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s position in two business ventures has been questioned by a member of the MPCA with a ‘conflict of interest’ complaint filed against him.
Virat is the Director at Virat Kohli Sports (LLP) and Cornerstone Venture Partners (LLP) and his Co-Directors at the firms also hold a similar position at a third company - Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited which is a talent management agency that currently works with many Indian cricketers – including KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja – and handles their branding and commercial interests.
In an email to the BCCI ethics officer, the complainant Sanjeev Gupta, has asked the board to step in and urge the skipper to step down from his posts.
"I humbly solicit Learned Ethics Officer to forthwith pass the order directing Virat Kohli to give away one of his posts, at once, in compliance to BCCI Constitution dated 21.08.18 Rule Number 38(4) (Approved by Apex Court )," Gupta has written in the mail that has been accessed by IANS.
The Conflict of Interest clause was added to the BCCI’s Constitution following the Lodha Panel recommendations that were approved by the Supreme Court.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.