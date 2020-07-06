Conflict of Interest Complained Filed Against Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s position in two business ventures has been questioned by a member of the MPCA with a ‘conflict of interest’ complaint filed against him.

Virat is the Director at Virat Kohli Sports (LLP) and Cornerstone Venture Partners (LLP) and his Co-Directors at the firms also hold a similar position at a third company - Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited which is a talent management agency that currently works with many Indian cricketers – including KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja – and handles their branding and commercial interests.