Are Virat & Anushka ‘Locked-Down’ With Her Family in Alibaug?

India is entering the third week of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus and while there are no sports events on across the world, cricket stars in India are sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans and followers via social media posts.

In the case of Captain Virat Kohli, is wife, Anushka Sharma’s, updates are to be followed as well.

One of India’s most high-profile couples, the cricketer and actor-producer have been very active on Instagram and Twitter, posting videos together and urging the nation to follow the government’s lockdown directives.