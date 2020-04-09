Are Virat & Anushka ‘Locked-Down’ With Her Family in Alibaug?
India is entering the third week of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus and while there are no sports events on across the world, cricket stars in India are sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans and followers via social media posts.
In the case of Captain Virat Kohli, is wife, Anushka Sharma’s, updates are to be followed as well.
One of India’s most high-profile couples, the cricketer and actor-producer have been very active on Instagram and Twitter, posting videos together and urging the nation to follow the government’s lockdown directives.
However, there have also been a few other posts that have given us a peek into their lives during lockdown. These posts indicate that the couple is spending this much- needed downtime with Anushka’s parents.
Recently, Anushka shared a picture of her and Virat playing monopoly with the senior Sharmas.
The couple is reported to be in Mandwa near Mumbai, having left the town right before the lockdown was announced.
In a recent Instagram live with English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Virat had revealed that they had come to a farmhouse.
When asked if they were inside an apartment or had space to move around, Virat said, “We do have space. We went away to a farm before everything got intense. We’ve been lucky we have been in decent space ourselves so we can walk around, just within the compound.”
When asked about their daily exercise routine Virat said, ‘We put all our stuff into a car and got it here. I knew if this goes on for longer, you still need to be able to train. So I got my lifting, olympic bar and plates. There is a little garden to run around.”
A video also surfaced on social media a few days ago of the couple getting on board a jetty along with Anushka’s parents, brother and pet dog.
