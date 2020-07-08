Watch: Cricket Returns With Tribute to Black Lives Matter Movement
West Indies and England players took a knee, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Cricket is back and the players, support staff and officials at the England vs West Indies Test marked the occasion by paying a tribute and showing their support to the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Everyone present at the ground took a knee, for 20 seconds, before the first ball of the Southampton Test was bowled with some of the West Indies players raising their right fists. There was a Black Lives Matter banner hung outside their dressing room.
The West Indies players are all also sporting the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on the collars of their kits.
