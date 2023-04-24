ADVERTISEMENT

‘Two SRH GOATs!’ Twitter Abuzz as Warner Touches Bhuvi’s Feet Before IPL Game

David Warner touches the feet of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
A light-hearted moment was witnessed before the start of the 34th game of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. A video was shared on IPL's official account in which Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner can be seen touching the feet of Hyderabad bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and then gave him a warm hug.

This moment is proof of the good time shared between the two players when David used to play for Hyderabad. It was under his captaincy that the team were crowned the champions in 2016. Both Bhuvi and Warner played an important role in helping SRH win as the former took care or the bowling unit while the latter led the team and the batting unit effectively.

Comments flooded on this tweet with people gushing over this warm moment.

