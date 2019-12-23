Twitter Lauds Babar Azam For Two Homecoming Hundreds

Many fans were left emotional and happy after batsman Babar Azam’s scored two hundreds on home soil in the Test series against Sri Lanka in Pakistan.

It was a historic Test series as red ball cricket returned to Pakistan after 10 long years. The last Test match played in Pakistan was in March 2009 when the visiting team Sri Lanka was attacked in Lahore.

Since the attacks, international cricket was banned in Pakistan and Dubai was made their home ground for all the matches.

Babar thanked the crowd that turned up to see the historic Test match in Rawalpindi. He wrote, "Nothing can beat the feeling of a test century at home turf. People of Rawalpindi are love. Couldn't ask for a better crowd for this historic test of Pakistan. Also, a lovely knock by Abid Ali bhai. Karachi, here we come.”