Twitter in Splits After Funny Mix-Up Cost Pakistan a Wicket

Pakistan didn’t have a good start to their innings as they lost two early wickets to India in the ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal in South Africa on Tuesday, 4 February.

The duo of captain Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali then took charge and stabilised the innings with their 62-run partnership. But Haider departed soon after scoring an impressive half-century.

In walked Qasim Akram, who was looking to provide a good support to his in-form captain Rohail. But just when Pakistan was looking to build a partnership, a poor call for a run gave India the wicket of the Pakistani captain.