Twitter in Splits After Funny Mix-Up Cost Pakistan a Wicket
Pakistan didn’t have a good start to their innings as they lost two early wickets to India in the ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal in South Africa on Tuesday, 4 February.
The duo of captain Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali then took charge and stabilised the innings with their 62-run partnership. But Haider departed soon after scoring an impressive half-century.
In walked Qasim Akram, who was looking to provide a good support to his in-form captain Rohail. But just when Pakistan was looking to build a partnership, a poor call for a run gave India the wicket of the Pakistani captain.
On the third delivery of the 31st over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Akram pushed the ball on the off side and charged down the pitch for a single. Nazir responded to the call initially but changed his mind mid-way and turned back. Akram on the other hand kept on running. It was a race between Akram and Nazir to reach the bowlers end. Non-striker Nazir crossed the crease first as wicket keeper Jurel whipped off the bails at the batting end.
Twitteratis were left amused by this funny mix-up.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )