The Monk: MS Dhoni’s New Look Has Twitter in Awe
All through his career, one of the most talked about things with regards to MS Dhoni has been his hairstyle and his latest look has left everyone confused.
Ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL, a picture of Dhoni with his head shaved has been doing the rounds on social media.
The now-viral Dhoni picture was originally shared by official broadcaster of IPL, Star Sports, on Twitter this Saturday. The picture shows the veteran cricketer with a bald look and a somber expression on his face, dressed in blue robes that reminded many viewers of a monk's habit. Dhoni appears to be sitting on a log of wood in a green area, and a small caption on the photo reads: "Set up in a martial arts training camp."
Of course fans had a whale of a time reacting to it and that brought out some interesting reactions on social media.
Dhoni is one of the most experienced players in the IPL and has led CSK in every season that the team has played.
CSK finished sixth in IPL 2020 after winning six out of their 14 games when the tournament was held in the UAE from September to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. In CSK's last IPL 2020 match, Dhoni had clarified that it would "definitely not" be his last match in the yellow jersey.
CSK began their training camp for the upcoming edition of the IPL earlier this month on 9 March.
