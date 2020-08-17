Suresh Raina Reveals Why He And Dhoni Chose to Retire on 15 August

Suresh Raina and his ‘mentor’ MS Dhoni both announced their retirement from international cricket on Saturday, 15 August. First it was Dhoni who shocked the country with his short two-line Instagram post and then Raina posted a picture where he’s sitting with Dhoni and his CSK team-mates, captioning it -"I choose to join you (Dhoni) in this journey".

But, was it a spontaneous decision? To follow a man he considers his elder brother? Or did Suresh Raina and Dhoni discuss their retirement before?