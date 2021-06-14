Spain’s Rodri to Sit For University Exam During UEFA Euro 2020

Spain’s Rodrigo Hernández is set to juggle stern examinations both on and off the pitch. Two days after their opening game against Sweden in the UEFA Euro 2020, Rodrigo will be appearing in his final university thesis, a viva that is the last hurdle to complete a business degree at Castellón University.



Rodrigo, more commonly known as 'Rodri', was an integral part of Manchester City's incredible run this season - playing more minutes than any other player in Pep Guardiola's squad.



The wiry midfielder, who lived in student accommodation when he was breaking onto the scene with Villarreal, has also used the COVID-enforced lockdown to catch up on pending work and further his knowledge of business administration and economics.