Jos Buttler’s Expletive-Laden Rant Goes Viral on Social Media

Jos Buttler could be in hot water after a video of the England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed rant at South African pacer Vernon Philander went viral on social media with former batsman Kevin Pietersen urging people to leave Buttler alone.

England registered a thrilling 189-run win over South Africa in the second Test match to level the four-match series 1-1 at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

It was because of some quality and all-round bowling effort by the visitors which helped England to gun down the hosts, who were chasing a 438-run target, at 248 runs.