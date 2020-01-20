Tendulkar Gifts Cricket Kit to Specially-Abled Boy From Bastar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has gifted a cricket kit to a specially-abled boy Madda Ram from Bastar district. Tendulkar had earlier tweeted a video of the boy playing cricket with his friends on New Year's Day.

"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," Tendulkar had tweeted.