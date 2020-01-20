Tendulkar Gifts Cricket Kit to Specially-Abled Boy From Bastar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has gifted a cricket kit to a specially-abled boy Madda Ram from Bastar district. Tendulkar had earlier tweeted a video of the boy playing cricket with his friends on New Year's Day.
"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," Tendulkar had tweeted.
On Saturday, according to a Times of India report, Madda Ram received a cricket kit from Tendulkar and a note urging him to continue playing the sport.
"I feel very happy to see the way you are enjoying this game. This gift is a token of love for you and your friends. Continue playing," Sachin reportedly said in the note. Madda Ram in turn expressed his gratitude to the batting legend.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)