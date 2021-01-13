‘ROFLMAX!’: Vihari Expertly Takes on Supriyo Tweet, Ashwin Reacts

Hanuma Vihari's rearguard action on Monday in Sydney, with a torn hamstring, put him on a high pedestal and vindicated the faith Virat Kohli had reposed in him before the series saying Vihari was the one player to watch in the Tests.

And on Monday, playing virtually on one leg -- Vihari faced 161 deliveries for just 23 and was the slowest ever in Test history to get to double digit -- was deemed by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane as more important than the Andhra batsman's century against the West Indies at Kingston last year.

The innings helped India draw the match and stay alive in the four-match Test series vs Australia.

However, the match-saving knock did find some critics, like singer Babul Supriyo.

‘Playing 109 balls to score 7! That is atrocious to say the least. Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket,’ tweeted Supriyo.