Guru vs Chela, Listen to Stump Mic: Ravi Shastri on Pant vs MSD
The former India all-rounder has called on his followers to follow the stump mic.
Saturday night's match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), termed as the clash between master and apprentice, has got even the India coach Ravi Shastri going.
The former India all-rounder has called on his followers to follow the stump mic.
It will be interesting to see what Pant says when comes onto the crease.
"Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj (Master vs Apprentice, we will have a lot of fun). Stump Mic suniyega zaroor (Please listen to stump mic) #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK -- @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals," tweeted Shastri on Saturday afternoon. Pant has, in the past, called Dhoni his role model.
"He (Dhoni) has been like a mentor to me, on and off the field. I can approach him freely with any problem I may be facing, and he will never give me the entire solution for it," Pant was quoted as saying last year.
"This is so that I don't become entirely dependent on him, he gives me hints only that helps me solve the issue myself. He's also one of my favourite batting partners, though it's not something that happens too often.
"If Mahi bhai is at the crease, you know things are sorted. He's got a plan in his head, and all you need to do is follow it!".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.