Rahul Sharma Expresses Gratitude Towards Gautam Gambhir for Helping in Emergency

Former Indian cricketer, Rahul Sharma expressed gratitude towards fellow former national teammate, Gautam Gambhir, for lending a hand of assistance and support during his mother-in-law’s surgery. In a tweet on Tuesday, 9 May, Sharma mentioned that Gambhir helped him at a difficult stage, by arranging a neurologist at short notice.

“Last month was very difficult. My mother-in-law had brain hemorrhage, she was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paaji & his PA Gaurav Arora, who helped me in such difficult time & he provided the best neurologist and hospital in such a short time and the surgery has been done successfully. Now she is absolutely fine,” he wrote.