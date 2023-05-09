Rahul Sharma Expresses Gratitude Towards Gautam Gambhir for Helping in Emergency

Former Indian cricketer, Rahul Sharma expressed gratitude towards fellow former national teammate, Gautam Gambhir, for lending a hand of assistance and support during his mother-in-law’s surgery. In a tweet on Tuesday, 9 May, Sharma mentioned that Gambhir helped him at a difficult stage, by arranging a neurologist at short notice.
“Last month was very difficult. My mother-in-law had brain hemorrhage, she was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paaji & his PA Gaurav Arora, who helped me in such difficult time & he provided the best neurologist and hospital in such a short time and the surgery has been done successfully. Now she is absolutely fine,” he wrote.
This development comes only a few days after Gambhir, who is currently mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in IPL 2023, engaged in an altercation with fellow Delhi cricketer, and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter, Virat Kohli.
In Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Gambhir and Kohli were spotted in a fierce verbal exchange, with the likes of Amit Mishra and KL Rahul having to separate the two. Following the incident, both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100 per cent of their match fee.
