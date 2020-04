Rahul Dravid Made Me Feel Like a 11-Year-Old Kid: Graeme Swann

Swann recalled how he once got Dravid out and it became a momentous occasion for him "Rahul Dravid was a big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, and that's Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner," Swann told a Sky Sport podcast.

"I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually," Swann, who played for Nottinghamshire, added.

In his 163 Test matches for India, Dravid scored 13,265 runs at an average of over 52.