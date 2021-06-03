PV Sindhu Sends Heartfelt Message to Injured Carolina Marin

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday sent a heartfelt message to arch-rival and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist, Spain's Carolina Marin, who has backed out from the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury. The 27-year-old Carolina has torn the meniscus and anterior cruciate ligaments in her left knee, which would require surgery.

Sindhu, in a one-minute video posted on Twitter, said, "Hi Carolina, this is PV. I'm so sorry to hear about your injury and hoping that you will recover soon and come back stronger. I remember the last Olympic Games when we played in the finals; it was really good competing against you.



"So, I'm going to miss that again and I'll be missing you seeing you on court. So, hoping that you recover soon and I will miss you at the Olympics but hope we compete against each other soon. Come back fast and recover soon. Lots of love," said former world champion Sindhu, who is a medal contender in Tokyo.