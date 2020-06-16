Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday, 14 June, leaving behind heartbroken fans and contemporaries who mourned the loss of a young and talented actor.Among his most notable works was the biography on former Indian captain MS Dhoni called ‘MS Dhoni, The Untold Story’ which was a super hit at the box office. During the making of the film, Sushant worked closely with Dhoni and interacted with his family, coaches and childhood friends.While there has been no official reaction from Dhoni after the passing of the actor, the movie’s director Neeraj Pandey has said the cricketer was shattered when he was apprised of the actor’s demise.“Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered,” Neeraj was quoted as saying by xtratime.in.“Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief,” Pandey told ABP Ananda.Sushant Trained As Hard As Any Cricketer for Dhoni’s Biopic: MoreIndian captain Virat Kohli, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar all took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of Rajput.India skipper Virat Kohli expressed shock and tweeted: "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."Rohit Sharma shared a photo of Sushant wearing Team India's jersey and tweeted: "This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother.Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."Current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: I'm shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.