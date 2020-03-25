‘Kripa Karke Ghar Me Rahe’: Pietersen Urges Indians to Stay Indoor

He had revealed he was helped by Indian cricketer Srivats Goswami to put out the message in Hindi. Both the players have played with each other for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Pietersen learned Hindi from the Indian player.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Modi said lockdown was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern, he said as the health of the Indian citizens is currently his priority.