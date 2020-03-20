Pietersen Reaches Out to India on Coronavirus Awareness in Hindi

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Friday urged Indian citizens to follow government directions on self-isolation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, posting a message in Hindi with some help from his former IPL teammate Sreevats Goswami.

The 39-year-old took to Twitter to say "Greetings India. Everyone is united in the fight against coronavirus and that everyone should listen to their government's instructions and stay at home for a few days. This is time to be smart."